New Collection By American Realist Cindy Procious Debuts May 6th At Area 61 Gallery

Cindy Procious — American Realist Artist (and Real American Mom) — is the featured artist for May & June at Area 61 Gallery.

Her new show, “Eat, Drink & Be Merry”, opens First Friday May (5/6) and kicks off Mother’s Day weekend with a selection of food & beverage paintings whose subjects are transformed into contemporary still life.

This collection includes the classics, the staples, some guilty pleasures, the beautifully presented and crafted and encourages us to celebrate the little things as we emerge hopeful from a global pandemic.

Cindy is recognized for her highly detailed oil paintings executed in the time-honored techniques of the Old Masters, crafted with elaborate under paintings and then built upon with layers of glazes and color. The final effect is both intricate and delicate.

With a keen eye for color, composition and light, her paintings are a blend of her devout appreciation for artistic tradition and a contemporary aesthetic sensibility.

The opening reception for “Eat, Drink & Be Merry” is from 6-8 pm First Friday May, 5/6, at Area 61 Gallery – 721 Broad Street (black awning left of the Tivoli Theatre).

About Area 61 Gallery

Area 61 is a Chattanooga-owned art gallery featuring the work of artists based in Chattanooga and the surrounding area. Work represented by the gallery includes fine art, artisan pottery, jewelry, sculpture, handcrafted furniture, audio speakers, woodwork, and more. Area 61 provides a physical space for local artists and craftsmen to show and sell their work and advocates for art as a sustainable career.

About First Friday Chattanooga

The mission of "First Friday" Chattanooga is to promote and support local artists by providing them a regular outlet to showcase their work. The First Friday night of each month, participating Chattanooga galleries & studios extend operating hours, host art opening receptions & open house events to showcase the local arts culture.

First Friday is a national and global concept with a united goal of connecting the community with the artists on a consistent basis to ensure the arts community thrives and survives. Participating Chattanooga galleries and studios post their events on their social media platforms and on a shared Facebook page: @FirstFridayChattanoogaArts