Nominations Sought For The 2022 Ruth Holmberg Arts Leadership Award

ArtsBuild is accepting nominations for the 2022 Ruth Holmberg Arts Leadership Award. This annual award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the arts in Chattanooga and who are actively engaged in the cultural life of our community.

ArtsBuild will honor two individual recipients this year.

We encourage nominations for anyone who exemplifies ArtsBuild’s mission to build a stronger community through the arts as demonstrated by their significant contributions to the arts and leadership in the arts community.

Nominees could be described by any of these examples. Someone who has:

given generously of their own financial resources ( a philanthropist )

) garnered philanthropic support from others ( a fundraiser )

) made an impact locally through their art form ( an artist )

) inspired young people through arts education ( a teacher )

) offered tireless service within the arts community ( a volunteer )

) led by speaking and writing about the importance of the arts ( an advocate )

) successfully led or started an arts organization or arts program ( an administrator )

) led through policy, action, and strategic direction for the arts ( a board member )

) OR anyone else who has demonstrated exemplary support of the arts in Chattanooga!

The inaugural Arts Leadership Award took place in 2014. The first award recognized Ruth Holmberg for her extraordinary support of the arts in Chattanooga. Since 2014, the annual award has honored Mrs. Holmberg with her name as the Ruth Holmberg Arts Leadership Award. Past recipients include Mai Bell Hurley, Fletcher Bright, Sonia Young, Booker T. Scruggs II, Alice L. Smith, Warren Barnett, Candy Kruesi, Ann Law, and Mitch Patel.

“It is our hope that this annual award honors individuals who share the same spirit and passion for the arts as Ruth did,” says Marcus McKamey, Board Chair of ArtsBuild. “Recipients of the Ruth Holmberg Arts Leadership Award have given selflessly of their time, energy, and resources to building a stronger community through the arts.”

Details about the nomination criteria and the nomination form can be found on ArtsBuild’s website at http://www.artsbuild.com/arts-leadership. For questions, contact Kathryn Wroth, Director of Development at ArtsBuild, at (423) 777-4212 or email kathryn@artsbuild.com.

The deadline for nominations is Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.

The 2022 Ruth Holmberg Arts Leadership Award recipients will be honored and recognized publicly in early June.