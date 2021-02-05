Photographic Society of Chattanooga Launches Youth Photography Showcase

In order to get young people involved in photography, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga annually sponsors the Youth Photography Showcase.

The YPS is for students ages 14 through 19 and attending high school or its equivalent. The goal is to highlight outstanding photographs from high school age students from public, private and home schools, as well as youth groups.

This is an excellent opportunity for students to share their work across all boundaries and receive recognition for their efforts.

The 2021 Youth Photography Showcase (in its 15th year) opened on February 1, and will close on March 1, 2021. This year, only digital images may be entered – no prints. There is no entry fee.

For 2021, there are six categories:

Architecture (1) People/Animals (1) Scapes (1) Photojournalism (1) Color Photographer's Choice or Creative (2) 6. Monochrome Photographer's Choice or Creative (2)

Go to the PSC website: chattanoogaphoto.org/activities/youth-photography/ for the details and the submission form.

There will be a cash prize for the Best of Show and ribbons for HM, 3rd, 2nd and 1st Places in each category. Certificates will be given for images selected to be sent to the Photographic Society of America (PSA) for competition there.

