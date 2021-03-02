Scenic City Clay Arts Announces “The Joy of Clay” Virtual Auction

Scenic City Clay Arts will be hosting The Joy of Clay, a virtual auction benefiting the nonprofit ceramic studio beginning March 16 through March 21.

“Clay matters because clay brings joy to so many,” said Alex Quarles, Board President of Scenic City Clay Arts. “Whether you find peace in creating with clay or find happiness in bringing ceramics into your home for daily use and enjoyment, clay brings joy.”

All of the items featured in this auction are created by local potters and artists or are from local businesses. Additionally, many of the ceramic pieces have been created in Scenic City Clay Arts’ community studio by members, students, and instructors.

“We are most excited to be partnering with local businesses to pair their items with ceramics made in our studio,” says Executive Director, Joy Key, of the upcoming auction. “For example, we are pairing a bottle of Chattanooga Whiskey with two gorgeous blue ceramic tumblers from JamieRae Pottery, both made right here in Chattanooga!”

Other items featured in the auction include tiles created by artist Carrie Anne Parks, CBD products from Farm to Med, gift cards from downtown restaurants and shops, and many more clay creations.

For more information about the auction or to browse items, visit www.scca.betterworld.org. Items are added to the site daily and the full list of items will be available when bidding opens on Tuesday, March 16. The auction will close at 9 pm on Sunday, March 21.

