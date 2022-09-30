Sculpture Fields To Host “Fire Up The Fields Sculpture Burn” Community Event On October 22

Sculpture Fields at Montague Park is hosting “Fire Up the Fields Sculpture Burn” an annual free community event on Saturday, October 22 from 5 pm to 9:30 pm at Sculpture Fields at Montague Park located minutes from Chattanooga’s downtown Southside at 1800 Polk Street.

Partnering with local artist Andrew Nigh for the fourth year, the pinnacle of the event will be a signature burn after sundown of a colossal 40-foot wooden sculpture designed and constructed by Nigh. To view the sculpture leading up to the event, the community is invited to visit Sculpture Fields at Montague Park during daylight hours on Saturday, October 8 through Saturday, October 22.

“Sculpture Fields at Montague Park is a unique attraction for Chattanooga as it is the largest and premier outdoor art museum in the Southeastern United States,” said William J. Overend, Chairman of Sculpture Fields at Montague Park. “On top of that, the ‘Fire Up the Fields’ event is a special evening for the city and region to commune together in a beloved space that is free and open to the public for all to enjoy.”

Activities, including live music by Luke Simmons and The Lovestruck as well as Lon Eldridge, and DJ music by DJ Texture/Jack Powell and a performance by the Fire Cabaret are scheduled throughout the event, leading up to the sculpture burn at sundown. Plus, attendees will enjoy food and beverages from local vendors - OddStory Brewing Company, Jalapeño Cornbread, Miss Griffins Hot Dogs, Final Girl Vegan, and ASARUM International Street Food.

There will also be VIP Tickets available for $90. This ticket will offer preferred parking, access to a private party with wine, beer and food in the Sculpture Fields office building along with private bathrooms. VIP’s will also have a designated seated area with an up close view of the burn.

Following the “Fire Up The Fields Sculpture Burn, organizers will host an official after party at OddStory Brewing Company, located in Chattanooga at 1604 Central.

To learn more about Sculpture Fields at Montague Park, visit www.sculpturefields.org