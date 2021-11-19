Shop Original With Local Artists And Craftsmen During Artist’s Sunday On November 28th

Supply chain issues are affecting the availability of goods across the country this holiday season. But there is no need to panic.

Local artists, creators, makers, and performers are stepping up to meet the demand for original gifts, fine art, and handmade, creative items and art experiences perfect for the holiday season.

More than 500 communities across the country are championing their local artists this holiday season, during Artists Sunday, the national art-shopping day taking place the Sunday after Thanksgiving – November 28th this year. It’s like Black Friday but for art.

The Artists Sunday concept was launched nationwide in 2020 out of the creative epicenter of Austin Texas. It is dedicated to supporting local artists and recognizing the impact they have in enriching our lives, communities, and the economy.

“I learned about Artists Sunday too late last year to coordinate our local galleries," says Keeli Crewe, co-owner of Area 61 Gallery. "But this year most of our local galleries and Art120 (a local arts nonprofit creating educational arts activities for underserved communities within a 120 mile radius of Chattanooga) were all excited to schedule events to coincide with Artists Sunday 2021”.

Local participants for Artists Sunday, November 28th:

Area 61 Gallery (City Center) hours 12-6 pm – holiday giftables, Sculpture Demo with Bob Fazio 1-5pm

AVA – Association for Visual Arts (Northshore) hours 12-6 pm – All Member Salon Show

Gallery 1401 (Southside) hours 12-5 pm – featured artist show DeVon, plus the work of 40+ gallery artists

In-Town Gallery (Northshore) hours 12-5 pm – All Member Holiday Show

River Gallery (Bluff View Arts District) 1-5 pm – featured artists Mark Chatterley, Scott E. Hill, & Tatiana Hill

Art120 at Cooper’s Alley (7th between Market & Cherry) 11-5 pm Local art, food, & performance pop-up

Artists Sunday is positioned during the year’s busiest holiday shopping weekend - between Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. Art-lovers and the art curious can browse and shop from a full range of fine art, hand-crafted items, experiences and performances, finding a wide range of creative items that are both practical and beautiful. Click Here for the Chattanooga Artists Sunday 2021 Map.

About Artists Sunday

Artists Sunday, the Sunday after Thanksgiving (Nov 28th for 2021), is dedicated to supporting local artists and recognizing the impact they have in enriching our lives, communities, and the economy. Consumers are encouraged to shop with local artists, creators and makers and purchase creative, handcrafted items and artistic experiences for the holidays.

Artists Sunday follows Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, prior to Cyber Monday. Supporters include thousands of individual artists, economic development agencies, commercial galleries, and non-profit organizations across the country, making Artists Sunday one of earth’s largest art events. Participation is free.

To learn more about Artists Sunday and promoting commerce with artists, please visit http://ArtistsSunday.com/