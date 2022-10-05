Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express Comes To The Mars Theatre

Everyone has a secret to hide.

Back Alley Productions invites you to the mystery of the season as we bring Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express to stage.

Join famed detective Hercule Poirot on the ride of a lifetime as he faces his most sinister case ever.

A lavish trip through Europe turns into a deadly investigation. When a murder occurs on the train on which he's travelling, Poirot must confront a tangled web: A dead body... and a train full of potential suspects.

Has the detective met his match? Or will he be able to outsmart the killer before time runs out.

Visit www.BAPshows.com to get your reservation. Performances are weekends, Oct. 21 to Oct. 30, at the Mars Theatre.