Back Alley Productions Holding Auditions For "The Count of Monte Cristo"

Back Alley Productions invites you to audition for the adventure of a lifetime as they bring "The Count of Monte Cristo" to the stage.

Auditions will be held Monday, May 23 and Tuesday, May 24, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Mars Theatre. Auditions can also be done remotely by request.

Performances will be weekends from August 12 - 21.

"The Count of Monte Cristo" tells the story of sailor Edmond Dantès, who unwittingly falls for a conspiracy against him that results in his imprisonment. Losing everything, including the woman he loves, Edmond begins to plot out an elaborate revenge against those who have betrayed him. But he is soon confronted with his own darkness and must face a choice between fulfilling his revenge, or reclaiming everything he lost... and more.

CHARACTER LIST

Edmund Dantes…A naïve and humble sailor, later the Count of Monte Cristo

Mercédès…loyal, spiritual, engaged to Dantes

Fernand Mondego…The Count Mondego, a jealous man

Albert Mondego…The Son of Count Mondego

Jacopo…The narrator and right-hand man to Dantes

Gérard Villefort…An ambitious magistrate who conspires against Dantes

Valentina Villefort…His cynical but stately wife

Abbé Faria…A forsaken priest seeking redemption

Philippe Danglars…A shady and treasonous businessman

Armand Dorleac…a cruel warden of the Château d'If

Pierre Morrel…the kind owner of a shipping business, a father to Dantes

Luigi Vampa…a pirate captain

Clarion…a vocal Bonapartist

Napoleon…the exiled emperor himself

Several roles for guards, pirates, prisoners, partygoers and more. Double-casted as needed.

Sign up for auditions at bapshows.com/auditions