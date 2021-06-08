Broadway At The Memorial Auditorium Announces 2021-22 Theater Lineup

After a year dark due to the pandemic, the Tivoli Theatre Foundation is pleased to announce a full schedule of stage productions at the Memorial Auditorium for the 2021-22 season.

“We are as thrilled as ever for the upcoming season, both for the great shows and the ability to bring our community back together to celebrate the performing arts only the way a great Broadway show can,” says Nick Wilkinson, Executive Director of the Tivoli Theatre Foundation. “This year, we will be moving Broadway to the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium as we continue making plans and begin a full restoration of the Tivoli Theatre.”

WAITRESS -- October 25-27

SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL -- November 30-December 2

JERSEY BOYS -- January 18-20

RENT – 25TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR -- February 22-24

HAIRSPRAY -- May 31-June 2

ANASTASIA -- July 12-14

Season sponsors the Trust Company of Tennessee return alongside first year sponsor Elliott Davis. “We are excited to once again serve as a title sponsor for the Broadway series and are thrilled to do so alongside our good friends at Elliott Davis,” Zach Hurst of the Trust Company said. “We thank The Tivoli Theatre Foundation for bringing this wonderful lineup to Chattanooga and for all of their creative efforts to keep our community engaged over the last 15 months. We are proud to be their partner and look forward to this exciting upcoming season!”

When approached to sponsor the Tivoli Foundation’s Broadway Season for the first time, Elliott Davis couldn’t pass it up, “Elliott Davis is dedicated to supporting the performing arts in Chattanooga and the Tivoli Theatre Foundation is a key contributor to the entertainment scene in our community,” said Renee Ford, Shareholder and Office Leader of the Elliott Davis Chattanooga office. “We are excited to partner with the Trust Company and the Tivoli Theatre Foundation to bring people back together to enjoy a truly spectacular Broadway lineup.”

In order to renew subscriptions in the new venue, the renewal process will be tiered. Those tiers are as follows:

4 Year Subscribers can renew June 8-14

3 Year Subscribers can renew June 15-21

2 Year & 1 Year Subscribers can renew June 22-28

All current subscribers will receive an invite via email to attend an open house in their renewal window to select seats in person at the Memorial Auditorium.

New season and first-time subscription buyers will be able to purchase starting June 29 at 10am.

The Foundation offers three package options and subscribers can enjoy all six titles or customize a package of four or five titles. Save 10% when you buy all six titles. As long as you renew your yearly subscription, the seats are yours to keep year to year. Additional subscription benefits include first notification of next year’s season, free same-show ticket exchanges and the opportunity to purchase additional tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Once renewals and new packages go on sale, you may purchase by calling the Tivoli Theatre box office at 423-757-5580.

WAITRESS – OCTOBER 25-27, 2021

The season kicks off with WAITRESS. Inspired by the beloved film, WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town. A baking contest and the town’s new doctor may offer her a fresh start, but Jenna must summon the strength to rebuild her own life. Don’t miss this uplifting celebration of friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL – NOVEMBER 30 – DECEMBER 2, 2021

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn’t know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer’s classic hits including “Love to Love You Baby,” “Bad Girls” and “Hot Stuff,” this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.