CTC Brings Six More Shows To The Stage To Complete Current Season

A magical Disney favorite, a Broadway musical adaptation of one of the most beloved books of all time, and an urban twist on a classic fairytale making its world premiere are among the six exciting shows coming to the stage as the Chattanooga Theatre Centre announces the remainder of its 2021-2022 season.

Here’s what’s coming up in 2022:

ALABAMA STORY (January 21-February 6)

Inspired by real events, Kenneth Jones’ new play is the story of a bullying but complex segregationist senator in 1959 who wants a controversial children’s book taken off the library shelves, but a fearless librarian refuses, putting both of their worlds at risk. Political foes, star-crossed lovers, and one feisty children’s author inhabit the same page in this new play brimming with humor, humanity, heartbreak, and hope. (Auditions: November 15-16)

Disney’s ALADDIN JR. (February 18-27)

This Youth Theatre production is based on the 1992 Academy Award-winning film and the 2014 hit Broadway show about the “diamond in the rough” street rat who learns that his true worth lies within. As the tale goes, Aladdin and his friends Babkak, Omar and Kassim are down on their luck until Aladdin discovers a magic lamp and the Genie who has the power to grant three wishes. Wanting to earn the respect of the princess, Jasmine, Aladdin embarks on an adventure that will test his will and moral character. Discover “A Whole New World” with this magically updated musical adaptation! (Auditions: December 13-14)

LITTLE WOMEN (March 18-April 3)

This timeless story is brought to life in a glorious Broadway musical adaptation featuring the four March sisters and their beloved Marmee, as we follow their adventures while their father is away serving as a Union Army chaplain during the Civil War. It’s a story filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope, and everlasting love. (Auditions: January 10-11)

THE VELVETEEN RABBIT (April 29-May 8)

In the world of toys, life begins when humans leave the room. When one group of toys discovers a velveteen rabbit, they learn what it means to be truly loved in this original adaptation of Margery Williams’ timeless tale by CTC Youth Theatre Director Scott Dunlap. (Auditions: March 7-8)

August Wilson’s JOE TURNER’S COME & GONE (June 10-26)

When Harold Loomis arrives at a black Pittsburgh boarding house after seven years’ impressed labor on Joe Turner’s chain gang, he is a free man—in body. But the scars of his enslavement and a sense of inescapable alienation oppress his spirit, and the seemingly hospitable rooming house seethes with tension and distrust in the presence of this tormented stranger. Loomis is looking for the wife he left behind, believing she can help him reclaim his identity. But through his encounters with the other residents, he begins to realize what he really seeks is his rightful place in a new world. The CTC has pledged to produce Wilson’s entire American Century Cycle. (Auditions: April 18-19)

GIANT STEPS: AN URBEAN MUSICAL (July 22-August 7)

With music and lyrics by Chattanoogan Michael Dexter, this brand new work makes its world premiere on our stage and features music ranging from gospel to Calypso. A contemporary twist on the classic fairytale Jack & the Beanstalk set in the inner city of a major American metropolis, it follows the story of 15-year-old J Johnson, who lives with his widowed mother in a miserable apartment. A chance encounter with a street vendor leaves J with magical beans that will forever change his fate. (Auditions: May 16-17)

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK followed by Agatha Christie’s THE HOLLOW opened the CTC’s 98th season in September, October, and November. A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS is coming up December 10-19.

Tickets are already on sale for the 2022 shows. Call the box office at 423.267.8534 or visit TheatreCentre.com.