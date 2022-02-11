Get Your Wishes Granted With Disney’s “Aladdin, Jr.” At The Chattanooga Theatre Centre

Magic carpets, magic lamps, and a musical Genie! Discover “A Whole New World” as the Chattanooga Theatre Centre presents Disney’s ALADDIN, JR., February 18 through February 27.

This magically updated musical adaptation is based on Disney’s 1992 Academy Award-winning film and its 2014 hit Broadway show. Twenty-six young actors bring the story to life through familiar scenes and music.

The Youth Theatre production takes us on an adventure with a “diamond in the rough” street rat. Aladdin and his friends, Babkak, Omar, and Kassim, are down on their luck until Aladdin discovers a magic lamp and the Genie who has the power to grant three wishes.

Wanting to earn the respect of Princess Jasmine, Aladdin embarks on an adventure that will test his will and character—and learns that his true worth lies deep within.

ALADDIN, JR. is directed by Rodney Van Valkenburg, with music direction by Neshawn Calloway and choreography by Marie Dance.

The cast includes Addie Arnold, Alesha Auls, Hartley Beckham, Tae Brasel, Darrius Calloway, Aria Cochran, Violet DeCredico, James Derrick, Tyler Emmett, Nadia Giles, William Hall, Thomas Hardin, Tomiaya Harrison, Trinity Henry, Kaleb Hollings, Claire James, Madison Jefferson, Ethan Johnson, Lais Linares, Mariana Perez Lopez Tello, Myles Robinson, Benjamin Rodriguez Cruz, Sam Sieg, Jack Smith, Zoie Snyder, and Kate Talley.

Carina Miller and Tate Mink are the stage managers.

Performances take place on Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. in the Mainstage Theatre.

Tickets are available at the CTC box office at (423) 267-8534 and at TheatreCentre.com.

Masks are required at all times, except for the actors on stage, and seating is limited to 75 percent capacity to allow for social distancing. Proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test are required upon arrival. For the CTC’s full safety protocols, visit TheatreCentre.com/Safety.