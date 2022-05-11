New Podcast Shines Light On Community Theatre

"In an old fish house on the coast of Massachusetts, a group of like-minded friends were determined to make this space not only presentable but revolutionary!"

Such was the beginning of community theatre...and the beginning of the first episode of the Chattanooga Theatre Centre's new podcast.

The Community Theatre Podcast, hosted by Mary Eliza Hendricks, is aimed at discussing topics and issues around community theatre, its past, its possibilities, its limitations, what it could be, what we want it to be, and how to get there.

There will be guests, history, discussions, stories, and maybe a bad joke or two.

Mary Eliza is a theatre artist who assists us in our education program and box office.

Click here to check out the first episode, then tune in bi-weekly on Spotify or the link on the CTC website to listen.