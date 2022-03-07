Peggy Douglas' "Flannery’s Café" Play Coming To Chattanooga State

Mark Making, a Chattanooga-based nonprofit, in partnership with Chattanooga State Community College, is proud to announce its theatrical production of Flannery’s Café which explores Flannery O'Connor's notions of prejudice, grace and redemption through the characters in her stories.

The play was written by Peggy Douglas, who is the FY22 Individual Artist Fellowship Recipient in Playwriting from the Tennessee Arts Commission, and Jason Tinney, who was awarded Honorable Mention for the Barnett Prize for Local Distinguished Author by the Southern Lit Alliance. The play will be directed by Doug May.

Flannery’s Cafe will be performed at 7:30 pm on March 11th and 12th and 2:30 pm on March 13th at the Chattanooga State Community College Humanities Theater.

Due to the sensitive nature of the subject matter, a public talkback moderated by Donivan Brown, director of the Horton-Keller Center for Traumatic Healing in East Chattanooga will be held immediately following the play.

Admission is free to the public but reservations are encouraged as seating will be limited. For tickets, see https://www.eventbrite.com/e/265667969047

Sponsors for the event include ArtsBuild, Tennessee Arts Commission, and Humanities Tennessee.