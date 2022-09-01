"The Last Train to Nibroc" Comes To The Mars Theatre September 9 and 10

Back Alley Productions is excited to team up with Blank Page Productions to bring "The Last Train to Nibroc." Performances are Sept. 9 and 10.

Set in rural Kentucky during WWII, Arlene Hutton’s “Last Train to Nibroc” tells the story of two average people struggling with the nuances of life, loss, and love.

In December 1940, an east-bound cross-country train carries the bodies of the great American writers Nathanael West and F. Scott Fitzgerald. Also on board is May, who shares her seat with a charming young flyer, Raleigh.

Religious and bookish, May plans to be a missionary. Raleigh has been given a medical discharge and, inspired by West and Fitzgerald, is heading to New York to be a writer. Raleigh and May discover they are from neighboring Appalachian towns, and he decides to change trains for Kentucky, promising to take May to the next Nibroc Festival.

Tickets are now online at www.BAPshows.com.