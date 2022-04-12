The UTC Theatre Co. And UTC Opera Combine To Bring The Threepenny Opera To The Stage

UTC Theatre Co. and UTC Opera will present The Threepenny Opera by Bertolt Brecht, with music by Kurt Weill and translation by Marc Blitzstein, April 19 through 23 at the UTC Fine Arts Center.

This revolutionary musical drama, directed by Steve Ray with vocal direction by Dr. Perry Ward, explores the consequences of crime, corruption, greed, and love in Victorian England.

In The Threepenny Opera, notorious gangster Mack the Knife wreaks havoc on London when his new bride’s father tries to have him arrested. The show features an eclectic range of musical styles. Vocal Director Dr. Perry Ward notes that “Weill used jazz, torch songs, and even a nod to the traditional Lutheran chorale to point up the absurdities of his time.”

The work’s most famous song, “The Ballad of Mack the Knife,” has been recorded by such similarly diverse singers as Bobby Darin, Louie Armstrong, Frank Sinatra, and Ella Fitzgerald.

Director Steve Ray says UTC’s Ward Theatre will be transformed for the performances. The stage will be converted into a Victorian theater to present the play and will have Victorian box seats and freestanding theatrical flats and platforms.

“The author Brecht challenged audiences to remain active-minded throughout the performance, while still presenting an engaging story,” says Ray. “Like Brecht, we are going to show the audiences the mechanics of the theatre and the actors behind the characters. The audience should expect to be both entertained and challenged.”

The creative team includes Steve Ray (director), Dr. Perry Ward (vocal direction), Tim Hinck (music direction), Kristin Nally (choreography), Adam Miecielica (set design), Andrew Haueter with student Liomar Mercedes Sosa (costume design), and Jeff Davis (technical direction) with students Lily Turman and Maegan Whitlock (lighting design).

UTC Theatre Co. presents The Threepenny Opera in the Dorothy Hackett Ward Theatre in the UTC Fine Arts Center, located at 752 Vine Street, April 19 - 23 at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee performance at 2:00 p.m. on April 23.

Tickets can be purchased at the UTC Box Office in person or by phone at (423) 425-4371, or by visiting https://www.utc.edu/theatre. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for students (with proof of student ID) and seniors.