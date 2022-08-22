Barking Legs Theater To Show New Documentary On Indie Singer-Songwriter Courtney Barnett

Barking Legs Theater has three upcoming showings of a unique, documentary that allows viewers a peek inside the world of notoriously shy and guarded, Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett.

The documentary shows the highs and lows of her world tour for her 2018 album, “Tell Me How You Really Feel.”

Longtime, award-winning Barnett collaborator Danny Cohen shot the feature documentary on 16mm film over a three-year period. It also features Barnett’s own narration from her audio diary.

Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased here or at the door. The feature documentary, called “ANONYMOUS CLUB,” will be shown on Aug. 25, 26 and 27 at 7 p.m.

The project’s website declares, “The film delivers frank and unprecedented insight into Barnett’s creative process, the sacrifices and inner conflicts set in motion by fame, and the sometimes dark backdrop to her whimsical, relatably poetic compositions.”