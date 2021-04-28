Celebrate May The 4th (Be With You) With The Bobby Stone Film Series

May the 4th be with you!

See the Star Wars saga as it was originally intended on it's unofficially holiday, Tuesday, May 4 from 1:00 - 7:00pm at the historic Tivoli Theatre. We'll host showings of Episodes IV - VI with limited capacity available for each film.

Star Wars: A New Hope - May 4th 1:00pm ( ticket info )

) Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back - May 4th 4:00pm ( ticket info )

) Star Wars: Return of the Jedi - May 4th 7:00pm (ticket info)

Tickets are available NOW - $12 for Adults and $10 for Children and Seniors 65+. Don't miss this special event (and don't forget your costume)!

The Tivoli Theatre Foundation recently launched the Recovery Fund Challenge, made possible by the Robert Finley Stone Foundation. This challenge will help return our venues to life after the pandemic by providing an opportunity for donors to our 501(c)(3) nonprofit to DOUBLE the impact of any contribution, matching dollar for dollar up to $200,000. T

hese efforts will help fund the vital work needed to promote and preserve our historic, nearly 100 year old buildings and continue the legacy of showcasing world class entertainment in Chattanooga. Visit the link to learn more and show your support for the Tivoli Theatre Foundation today.