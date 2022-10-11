Just In Time For Halloween, "Aparoksha" Comes To The Mars Theatre

A found footage tale of a group of filmmakers, the original horror film "Aparoksha" explores a sinister secret in the woods -- one that comes to haunt the lives of those who trespass on its dark origins.

Back Alley Productions invites everyone for the screening of the film at the Mars Theatre on Saturday, October 15 starting at 7:30 p.m.

Directed by Bryson Burnette and featuring several of our stage actors, "Aparoksha" runs about 2 hours and 20 minutes. They will be featuring the movie with popcorn and an introduction from the director.

Get your reservations at https://www.BAPshows.com and get into the Halloween spirit.

Brought to life by Bryson Burnette and a cast and crew of indie filmmaker, including some regulars to the Back Alley stage.