Music & Movies In Miller Continues With Screening Of Inside Out, Music By Emerald Butler

Chattanooga’s newest summer music and movie series continues in Miller Park this weekend in Downtown Chattanooga.

Each Saturday will feature a non-profit partner along with musical entertainment, oversized games, artist vendors, food trucks and a big screen movie under the stars!

Featured Movies & Partners on the Saturdays include:

July 30: “Inside Out” with Non-Profit Partner Girls Inc.

August 6: “Sonic the Hedgehog” with Non-Profit Partner Co.Lab

Live Music by SoundCorps buskers followed by a band on the Miller Park Stage, Games, Artists and Food trucks start at 6:00pm. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for the movie starting at dusk at approximately 8:30pm.

Chattanooga-based bands featured at Music & Movies in Miller include the Emerald Butler Band on July 30 and the Flow Creatives for the final weekend on August 6.

More information on each night of the series can be found at www.rivercitycompany.com/events.

Music & Movies in Miller is sponsored by: The Benwood Foundation, EPB, City of Chattanooga, Elliott Davis, The Double Cola Company and presented by River City Company and Caravan Tribe.