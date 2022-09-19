3 Sisters Festival Returns September 30 And October 1 For The 15th Year!

Just two weeks from now the 3 Sisters Music Festival will be presenting its 15th year of great bluegrass free to the public at Ross’ Landing.

The event, scheduled for September 30 and October 1, is hosted by Fletcher Bright Realty.

Music begins on Friday, September 30 at 6:00pm with music by local bluegrass favorite, The New Dismembered Tennesseans. The host band for the festival, the New Dismembered Tennesseans started with McCallie school classmates including Fletcher Bright and Ed Cullis around 75 years ago, and now continues the musical tradition with current members Eleanor Bright (Fletcher’s granddaughter), Laura Walker, Don Cassell, Bobby Burns, Tom Morley and original member Ed “Doc” Cullis.

Following the New Dismembered Tennesseans, the Grammy-winning “Queen of Bluegrass” Rhonda Vincent & the Rage play at 7:20, and the schedule closes with banjo virtuoso and winner of 15 Grammy’s, Bela Fleck, playing in the traditional bluegrass configuration Bela Fleck My Bluegrass Heart beginning at 9:10pm.

Great local bluegrass is highlighted as the event kicks off on Saturday, October 1, beginning at noon with Bluetastic Fangrass featuring Louie, Lynn and Daniel Wamp. Lone Mountain Band takes the stage at 1:00pm, followed by The Bad Oats from the Berklee American Roots Program at 2:00pm, and the California Bluegrass Reunion, featuring Darol Anger, Bill Evans, John Reischman, Jim Nunally, Sharon Gilchrist & Chad Manning at 3:00pm.

The poppy stringband Twisted Pine will perform at 4:20pm, the 2018 International Bluegrass Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year, Balsam Range, performs at 5:40pm. Musical trailblazers The Gibson Brothers play and sing with their brotherly harmonies at 7:00pm, and North Carolina-based band Mipso will provide the closing set of the festival at 8:30pm, performing their lush blend of Americana and Applacnian musical traditions.

Food from a wide variety of local food trucks, along with beer, wine, spirits and non-alcoholic drink concessions will also be available at the festival. This is a family-friendly and dog-friendly event where the public is invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets. However, no outside food or beverages are allowed.

Along with Fletcher Bright Realty, the 3 Sisters Festival receives support from the City of Chattanooga and is produced by Chattanooga Presents!

For more information, and to hear samples of all the groups, visit www.3SistersBluegrass.com.