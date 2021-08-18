End Of The Line: A Tribute To The Allman Brothers Band Headlines Riverfront Nights

End of the Line: A Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band has carved up the southeast with sold-out shows in Georgia and Tennessee, and this Saturday, they will headline the Riverfront Nights’ stage. The band both pays homage while pushing the boundaries of the timeless and extensive catalog.

Carrying the electric weight of Duane Allman is Conor Kelly and his counterpart Dicky is Adam Gorman who provides the band’s lone Maconite. The low-end duties are covered by Casey Conway who is a perfect bottom-end sandwich of Berry, Allman and Oteil.

With endorsements from The Official Allman Brothers Museum, the Big House, End of the Line carries on the legacy of the Allman Brothers with poise and power. On Saturday evening they will bring the soul, guitarmony, jam and the ramblin’ spirit that lives on through each note it hits.

Opening for End of the Line is Randy Steele, longtime lead of one of Chattanooga’s favorite Blue Grass bands, Slim Pickins’. Since 2008, Steele has held court with legendary live performances on some of the Southeast’s most prominent stages, playing everywhere from California to Belgium and Holland. His popularity among traditionalists in that world initially led him to hesitate about launching a concurrent solo career with tracks featuring slide guitar and drums – but the critical acclaim, festival invites, and award recognition he received for Songs from the Suck has inspired him to continue on his inspiring dual journey.

The 16th Annual Independent Music Awards nominated Songs from the Suck as Bluegrass Album of the Year and earned him selection as one of ten top emerging artists by the Blast on the Bay Songwriter’s Festival on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

This week’s vendors include Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, Bruster’s, Fud Vybez, Hanner International, Kenny’s Smokehouse, Sugar B’s Cheesecake Café and Sweetie’s Snow Ice. Drinks are available from Mo Lemonade, Nooga Social, Budweiser, Hard Truth Distilling and of course, Coca-Cola.

With only two shows remaining in the Riverfront Nights free concert series, guests will want to come out and enjoy the 13th year of this annual tradition at Ross’s Landing. Each show begins at 7:00 pm and ends around 10:00 pm. Food and beverage sales begin at 6:30 so guests are encouraged to arrive early to claim their spot on the Landing. Coolers and pets are also welcomed.

Riverfront Nights has taken enhanced health and safety measures for guests, artists and employees. Guests must follow all posted instructions while attending Riverfront Nights. An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public space where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, unvaccinated guests, senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable. By attending Riverfront Nights, guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.”

Friends of the Festival’s executive director Mickey McCamish noted, “We want to remind our guests that with the size of our venue, there’s plenty of room for picnic blankets, chairs and coolers. Social distancing is easy for the venue and we have sanitation stations located throughout the area. We’re proud of hosting a safe evening of entertainment that features some of the best bands around. We hope folks will join us for our last two shows.”