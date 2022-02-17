Entertainment Line Up Announced For Monthlong Rock The Riverfront Festival

For an entire month, the Riverfront District in Downtown Chattanooga will be filled with events and activities for the young and young at heart.

The Chattanooga Green Park located on Riverfront Parkway will be transformed into a space of urban play with “Rock the Riverfront” featuring Impulse, an internationally renowned interactive art installation of illuminated giant see-saws ranging from 16 foot to 24 foot long.

When put into motion by people, the see-saws respond and transform with light and sound. Alongside of Impulse, weekend events will create a fun, family-friendly celebration, highlighting diverse cultures and the history of the Riverfront.

Events featured on the weekends will include the following along with artist vendors, oversized games, food trucks and bar with beverages for those 21+.

Friday March 4 : “Opening Night” featuring music by DJ Corelone Tone starting at 6:00pm.

Saturday March 5 : Inaugural "Light Up Chatt Lantern Parade" with Playful Evolving Monsters and Art 120 starting at 6:30pm along with live music by Pandora's Box and Roller Skating with Moonlight Roller.

Sunday March 6 : "Rock 'N Cheer" for the Chattanooga Marathon starting 8:00am featuring the MillionDollaMan – DJ Keenan Daniels.

Friday March 11 : "Friday Fun" featuring music by DJ Ben Lee starting at 6:00pm

Saturday March 12:

Starting at 9:00am, “Get Fit with Greg” featuring a workout with Greg Funderberg, Tobe Taylor and Keenan Daniels.

Evening Musical Guest on the Main Stage is “Call Me Spinster” starting at 7:00pm.

Saturday March 19 : “St. Patrick’s Day on the Green” a family-friendly event featuring interactive activities with Art 120 along with opening band Joel Karoabo Elliott with Roots Grown Deep starting at 6:00pm and headlining musical act Orquesta MaCuba from Atlanta, GA at 7:30pm.

Sunday March 20 : "Equinox Celebration" with The Playful Evolving Monsters showcasing giant 20+ foot tall puppets along with spoken word and a drum circle starting at 6:30pm.

Friday March 26 & Saturday March 27 : RISE Chattanooga is showcasing a tribute to Women in Music in honor of Women's History Month. Each night starting at 7:00pm will feature an eclectic mix of women pioneers in music.

Friday April 1 – Sunday April 3: The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians will showcase a variety of artist vendors with traditional and contemporary art including basketry, photography, clothing and copper and wood burning. They will also be hosting basket making, weaving, and carving demonstrations along with engaging participants in traditional Cherokee games. Saturday evening will feature musical guest Luke Simmons and the Love Struck.

Every Wednesday & Thursday, SoundCorps will be hosting “Sidewalk Stages” featuring a variety of buskers next to Impulse. Sundays will feature music, art vendors, oversized games and bar from 11am – 6pm. Information about artists and musicians listed above along with any additional performances and musicians added to the event schedule can be found at www.rivercitycompany.com/rock.

“We are so thankful to our incredible sponsors who are supporting this project and allowing the event to be free of charge to the public,” stated Emily Mack, President & CEO of River City Company. “This month-long event was created in direct response to the community comments shared with us during the ONE Riverfront Community Planning process. We are also grateful to have so many programming partners including Playful Evolving Monsters, Art 120, and RISE Chattanooga to assist in curating dynamic and diverse programing for our community to enjoy!”

Rock the Riverfront will be open for the public to enjoy every day March 4 – April 3 from 10am – 10pm. Impulse is created and executed by Lateral Office and CS Design and produced by Quartier des Spectacles Partnership of Montreal, Canada.

Sponsors of the Rock the Riverfront include: The Benwood Foundation, Robert Finley Stone Foundation, Chattanooga Tourism Company, The Lyndhurst Foundation, Downtown Chattanooga Alliance, Kinsey Probasco Hays, Miller & Martin, Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Tennessee American Water, Tennessee Arts Commission, SmartBank, The Chattanooga Land Company, SVN | Second Story, Hefferlin + Kronenberg, and the City of Chattanooga. Media partners include Big 106.9, ESPN 95.3, G 93.5, Power 94 and EPB Fiber Optics. Rock the Riverfront is produced by River City Company.