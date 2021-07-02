Live Music Is Back Summer Series Kicks Off This Weekend

The Fourth of July weekend kicks off the Live Music is Back Summer Series, which features months of concerts across Chattanooga.

Through a partnership between Chattanooga Tourism Co. and the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, musicians, performing arts organizations and event production companies will animate city streets and stages all summer long. The series runs through September.

LIVE MUSIC EVENTS & PERFORMANCES:

July 3: Music & Movie on the Green features live music from Nubreed and a showing of Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse. Location: Chattanooga Green at Ross’s Landing, Riverfront District

features live music from Nubreed and a showing of Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse. Location: Chattanooga Green at Ross’s Landing, Riverfront District July 4: Fun on the Fourth features two live music stages and a laser show! Enjoy fun, familiar tunes from the band Love, Peace and Happiness and others. Location: Miller Park and Miller Plaza

features two live music stages and a laser show! Enjoy fun, familiar tunes from the band Love, Peace and Happiness and others. Location: Miller Park and Miller Plaza July-September (weekends): Sidewalk Stages is a street performance initiative designed to activate Chattanooga public spaces with live local music. Location: Downtown Chattanooga (various)

is a street performance initiative designed to activate Chattanooga public spaces with live local music. Location: Downtown Chattanooga (various) Every Thursday in August, September 16 and 23: Station Street Live is a concert series on Station Street, a pedestrian friendly street in Chattanooga’s Southside neighborhood. Location: Station Street at the Chattanooga Choo Choo

is a concert series on Station Street, a pedestrian friendly street in Chattanooga’s Southside neighborhood. Location: Station Street at the Chattanooga Choo Choo July 31, August 14 & September 10: Cassette is a new live music series that includes a live band and live disc jockey at local venues to reach diverse Black professionals. Location: Black-owned restaurants and venues throughout Chattanooga Produced By: Chattanooga Business Elite

is a new live music series that includes a live band and live disc jockey at local venues to reach diverse Black professionals. Location: Black-owned restaurants and venues throughout Chattanooga Produced By: Chattanooga Business Elite August (Sundays): Sunday Soul in the Park is a weekly Sunday afternoon concert series featuring nationally renowned artists. Location: Miller Park

is a weekly Sunday afternoon concert series featuring nationally renowned artists. Location: Miller Park August: Trail to the Rail is a local music competition culminating with the Rail & Hops Brewers Festival. Location: Restaurants and venues throughout Chattanooga

is a local music competition culminating with the Rail & Hops Brewers Festival. Location: Restaurants and venues throughout Chattanooga August 21: The Musical Mystery Hunt will activate several locations along the downtown Chattanooga Riverfront District with live music. The locations will be revealed to the public through scavenger hunt style clues. Location: Riverfront District (multiple locations)

will activate several locations along the downtown Chattanooga Riverfront District with live music. The locations will be revealed to the public through scavenger hunt style clues. Location: Riverfront District (multiple locations) August 28: Rail & Hops Brewers Festival features handcrafted beers from local and regional brewers, food trucks and live music. Location: Chattanooga Choo Choo

features handcrafted beers from local and regional brewers, food trucks and live music. Location: Chattanooga Choo Choo September 26: Busker’s Bash celebrates the Sidewalk Stages street performers in the newly-enhanced Martin Amphitheater. Location: Martin Amphitheater

In all, the Live Music is Back Summer Series includes two concert series, 250+ individual performances, more than 75 artists and more than 12 venues across Chattanooga. The Pop Up Project street team will be performing at select events. Live Music is Back is made possible by the Chattanooga Tourism Co. and Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.

See the complete schedule at VisitChattanooga.com/LiveMusic