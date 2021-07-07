Local Bands We Are Us And Fantastic Confabulation Co-Headline Nightfall This Friday

Nightfall 2021 continues its 34th season this Friday at Miller Plaza with performances by local bands We Are Us and Fantastic Confabulation. Chattanooga’s longest-running outdoor concert series, Nightfall will run every Friday through September 10 with music on the Miller Plaza stage, with food trucks, local artisan vendors and lawn games in Miller Park.

This upcoming show is a celebration of the 2021 and 2020 winners of the Road to Nightfall competitions. Rather than being an opening act and a headliner, this is considered a co-billed performance.

Beginning at 7PM is the electrifying local band We Are Us. This 4-piece rock fusion band won the 2020 season of Road to Nightfall competition. However, due to the pandemic, the season was digital, and bands could not perform live. Now that Nightfall is back in business and ready to give this band the concert that they, as well as the people of Chattanooga deserve, We Are Us will be featured for a one-hour set this Friday night.

The winner of the 2021 Road to Nightfall series, Fantastic Confabulation, will follow with a performance beginning at 8:20. This band is a high energy 5-piece band that specializes in a fusion of soul, funk, jazz, R&B, and Latin music. A recently formed band, Fantastic Confabulation played a short set on June 4 with two other local 2020 Road to Nightfall finalists, and won the chance to have a full-length set at this week’s show. Both of the featured bands are local, so come out and support your fellow Chattanoogans at our home stage this Friday!

Immediately following Nightfall every week this year, the Lookout Wild Film Festival will be showing an hour of free short adventure films in Miller Park from 9:45-10:45pm.

Nightfall bulk discount beer and wine tickets will again be available this year at each show, offering a 20% savings on a packet of 20 beer and wine tickets. Food trucks and non-alcoholic drink concessions are also available on site. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought in to Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a family-friendly concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city.

Nightfall is locally produced by Chattanooga Presents.

For more information on this FREE community concert series, call 423.304-5835 or visit NightfallChattanooga.com for a complete, interactive website that includes music samples by each headliner, as well as other important information for first-time attendees.