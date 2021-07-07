McLemore’s "Experimental Batch" Songwriter’s Series Comes To Lookout Mountain

The success of McLemore’s Songwriter’s Series has led to a smaller series of eclectic performers for their first ‘Experimental Batch’. The series will feature performances by Dan Tyminski, the Sunrise Cuban Jazz Quartet, and the Charlton Singleton Jazz Quartet.

The series will begin on July 29 with Dan Tyminski taking the stage. Tyminski has played guitar and mandolin for Alison Krauss and Union Station since 1994. Honored with 14 Grammy Awards, Tyminski was named Male Vocalist of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association for times and recognized as 2004’s Male Vocalist of the Year by the Society for the preservation of Bluegrass Music in America. Dan’s voice is well-known in the performance of “I’m a Man of Constant Sorrow” in the film, Oh Brother, Where Art Thou? starring George Clooney.

On September 2, the Sunrise Cuban Jazz Quartet will perform music reminiscent of the Buena Vista Social Club in Havana. Formed earlier this year by Lorenzo Molina, lead trumpeter for The Mavericks, Sunrise is also lead by Max Abrams, saxophonist for the group. Comprised of Cuban, Argentinian, and Puerto Rican sounds, Sunrise Jazz Quartet will bring their Cuban swing to the mountain.

The Batch concludes with the Charlton Singleton Jazz Quartet on September 30. The 2019 Grammy Award winner for “Best Regional Roots Music Album” has collaborated with some of the most talented musicians of the day including Bobby McFerrin, Jimmy Heath, Slide Hampton, Houston Person, Darius Rucker, Fred Wesley and Cyrus Chestnut. With performances around the globe, it’s no surprise that in 2017, Singleton reached the top of Billboard, iTunes, and Amazon Contemporary Jazz charts.

The Experimental Batch is available for $100 for the series or $40 per single event ticket.

Those interested may purchase tickets online: hemclemore.com/music.

In addition, a special evening of dining awaits prior to each performance at The Creag, located within McLemore’s Clubhouse. Limited dinner reservations may be made thru Open Table: opentable.com/r/the-creag-at-mclemore-rising-fawn.

Upcoming performances in the Songwriter’s Series include Lauren Jenkins on August 19 and James Otto on September 19. Kristian Bush of Sugarland will close out the series on October 21.

McLemore is located at 32 Clubhouse Lane, Rising Fawn, Ga. 30738. For more information, visit: themclemore.com

As always, McLemore encourages guests to #ListenResponsibly.