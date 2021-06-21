New Instrument Lending Library Debuts At Make Music Day 2021

The Chattanooga Public Library is thrilled to debut a new collection on Make Music Day 2021, the Instrument Lending Library. In partnership with the Lyndhurst Foundation and Chattanooga Girls Rock, instruments and equipment in this collection will be available for tweens and teens ages 10-18 to check out starting August 2, 2021.

Chattanooga Girls Rock (CGR) is a local nonprofit that exists to empower girls, trans and nonbinary youth to build confidence and celebrate their individuality through collaborative music education, social justice and performance. Each summer, they host a rock camp where tweens and teens learn an instrument, form a band, write a song and put on a concert. When camp is not in session, however, the instruments remain in storage, until now. CGR’s board of directors partnered with the Library to get instruments in the hands of youth throughout the rest of the year.

“We’re so excited to make our instruments available to young folks year-round,” said CGR Board President Tara Viland. “This partnership allows us to offer more programs and to continue our mission by providing opportunities for youth to expand their interests and love of music.”

Thanks to generous funding and support from the Lyndhurst Foundation, this project became a reality. While the Instrument Lending Library will not be available until August 2, the Library invites everyone to visit the collection at the 2nd Floor of the Main/Downtown Library. Tours will be available on Make Music Day, and can be requested at a later date.

The Instrument Lending Library features guitars, drum kits, keyboards, amplifiers, cords, microphones, stands and more. Tweens and teens will be able to check out items and their accompanying equipment for 2 weeks at a time, with one renewal. The collection will be available on a first come, first served basis. A name for the collection will also be coming soon from the campers of this year’s CGR Rock Camp.

More information about the Library and its programs and services can be found at chattlibrary.org. More information about CGR can be found at chattanoogagirlsrock.com, and visit lyndhurstfoundation.org to learn more about our sponsor.