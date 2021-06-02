Nightfall Kicks Of Its 34th Season Of Free Summer Concerts This Friday

Nightfall 2021 will start its 34th season with free live concerts this Friday (June 4) at Miller Plaza, and will continue every Friday through September 10. Chattanooga’s longest-running outdoor concert series, Nightfall features music on the Miller Plaza stage, with food trucks, local artisan vendors and lawn games in Miller Park.

This year’s 15-week schedule will begin on Friday with the finals to the 2021 Road to Nightfall competition. Road to Nightfall is a local band competition typically held prior to the season, but had to be conducted virtually for the preliminaries earlier this spring.

Online voting determined the three top contenders for the live finals, including William Casey (band), Fantastic Confabulation, and Off the Left. Beginning at 7pm, each band will perform a 40-minute set in order of appearance, and judges will determine the 2021 Road to Nightfall Winner, including a cash prize and the opportunity to perform a longer set at Nightfall on July 9, along with the 2020 Road to Nightfall winner (who did not have the chance to perform their live set during last year’s virtual season).

The remaining three shows in June will continue to celebrate local talent with a co-bill of two Chattanooga bands each night, before resuming the regular Nightfall format of featuring a local opening band and national headliner in July, August and September.

Registration for artist booth spaces in Miller Park can be found at http://www.nightfallchattanooga.com/nightfall-registration-form.

Immediately following Nightfall this year, the Lookout Wild Film Festival will be showing an hour of free short adventure films in Miller Park from 9:45-10:45pm.

Nightfall bulk discount beer and wine tickets will again be available this year at each show, offering a 20% savings on a packet of 20 beer and wine tickets. Food trucks and non-alcoholic drink concessions are also available on site. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought in to Nightfall since concession sale are a primary funder of Nightfall.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a family-friendly concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city.

Nightfall is locally produced by Chattanooga Presents.

For more information on this FREE community concert series, call 423.304-5835 or visit NightfallChattanooga.com for a complete, interactive website that includes music samples by each headliner, as well as other important information for first-time attendees.