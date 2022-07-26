Nightfall Showcases Two Of Chattanooga’s Best Bands This Friday Evening

Celebrating its 35th season of amazing free music at Miller Plaza, Nightfall continues this Friday, July 29 with a special showcase of two unique Chattanooga bands: Call Me Spinster and Drew Sterchi & The Blues Tribe in a co-billed show.

Sometimes it’s hard to beat what’s in your own back yard, and this week Nightfall will be highlighting two uniquely talented bands, giving them equal sets beginning at 7pm.

Opening the night with an hour’s set starting at 7pm is the pop-folk band of sisters Amelia, Rachel and Rosalie Graber, Call Me Spinster. The trio comes loaded with familial harmonies accompanied by acoustic guitar and bass, with banjo, mandolin, ukulele, glockenspiel, harmonica, accordion and ‘trashpercussion’ punctuating their bright and playful sound. They released their self-titled EP in 2020.

Drew Sterchi, one of Chattanooga’s most respected bluesmen, started playing guitar at the age of 14 doing covers of Steppenwolf, The Rolling Stones, The Doors and Kinks. After he heard Chicago blues icon Michael Blumfield's blistering solo on "Texas," his playing began to lean more toward an expressive blues style. While opening for artists like Johnny Winter, James Gang, Bonnie Bramblett, Sea Level and Dr. John, Sterchi honed its unique style of blues —a blend of old-school electric and acoustic blues, R&B and some classic rock.

Specifically for this Nightfall performance, Sterchi has reunited with some longtime bandmates and some new ones to create a memorable blues experience, including backup singers and horns, to showcase their blues history along with new material that tells a musical story a personal way. Drew Sterchi and The Blues Tribe perform from 8:25-9:30pm.

For more information on this FREE community concert series, call 423.304-5835 or visit NightfallChattanooga.com for a complete, interactive website that includes music samples by each headliner, as well as other important information for first-time attendees.

In addition to music on the Miller Plaza stage, other special features at Nightfall this Friday include a video game truck, local food trucks, local artisan street vendors and the Chattanooga Football Club’s inflatable soccer field in Miller Park.

Bulk discount tickets for beer, wine and cocktails are available this year at each show, offering a 20% savings on a packet of 20 tickets. Non-alcoholic drink concessions are also available on site. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought in to Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a highly acclaimed concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city.

