Redbud Venue Blossoms In Ridgedale

Brent Bill has no shortage of big ideas for Redbud, the concert venue and recording studio he recently opened in a converted Ridgedale church. But there’s one big idea his mind keeps returning to…“Wiffle ball,” he says with a grin as he looks out over the wide lawn.

That wide lawn is one of the many unique features that separates Redbud from other music venues in the area. Beneath the old trees and tall privacy fence is a meadow big enough to host a small music festival with plenty of space left over for, say, a wiffle ball tournament.

“But not just wiffle ball,” he hastens to add, “volleyball and cornhole too. Basically, I want to host an entire Backyard Olympics, but with some great local music too.” Based on his track record when it comes to realizing his goals, it's safe to assume those Backyard Olympics will be happening sooner rather than later.

Brent Bill was raised in a musical family in Cincinnati, and after graduating from Purdue, moved to Nashville in 2010. Between playing in bands and hosting events in his own backyard, Brent’s job in HVAC sales regularly took him to Chattanooga. He came to love the city and began plotting a move. And when he got the opportunity to buy an old church in desperate need of some TLC, he saw the potential to realize a dream he’d had for years. .

“I’d always wanted to own a music center,” he recalls, “not just a venue, but a place that was devoted to music in every way, including rehearsal spaces and a recording studio too.” Phase One of this vision went operational over the summer, when in the church’s renovated western wing, he opened a 225-capacity performance venue. Upstairs he opened a cozy recording studio that’s available for rehearsals as well.

In that short time, Brent’s had the pleasure of meeting plenty of talented musicians, both local and touring. “We’ve had a lot of great concerts, but some favorites that immediately come to mind are Call Me Spinster, Behold the Brave and Bombadil.” The studio upstairs has hosted bands like The Slow Attack, Dope Skum, and the Grimulets. “Some amazingly talented musicians have stopped by for a session,” he recalls, “people like Randy Steele and Cat Campbell and Jack Holland of Crazy Flute.”

“It feels very communal at this point,” he says as he shows me the various instruments and recording gear that have collected as bands come and go from the studio: a bass guitar from the Grimulets, an analog preamp from East 13th Street, a kazoo, midi controller, even a zither. “What these musicians have done is truly generous, and you can feel it in the studio. And what happens in ten years? That feeling is only going to grow exponentially.”

November will be the busiest month yet at Redbud. In addition to rehearsals and recording sessions happening upstairs, there will be four public events in the downstairs performance venue. On November 4th Caitlin Krisko and the Broadcast will appear alongside Call Me Spinster. The Chattanooga Vintage Dancers will be hosting a Roaring 20’s event the following evening, November 5th. Bed Kaczynski will make an appearance on the 11th, and Tom Andes is performing on the 20th. In the Company of Wolves and Teni Rane will perform the 25th.

But all this is just a start. Phase Two of Brent’s plans for Redbud include the aforementioned wiffle ball tournament, but also the completion of a much larger event space in the church’s renovated sanctuary. “I’m not sure how long it would take, but it would definitely go quicker if I could find someone to partner with and use the smaller venue space as a coffee shop or a restaurant.” Serving food would also allow Redbud to transition into a full-service all-ages venue and share more music with broader audiences.

While it may take a while to realize this next stage of Redbud’s development, Brent is already keeping a list of musicians he’d like to work with in the future. “Adam Stone, Strung Like a Horse, Rick Rushing, Nick Lutzko… There are so many amazing musicians in Chattanooga.”

Redbud venue is located at 2314 E 13th Street. For more information about upcoming shows, to book some studio time, or to stay abreast of upcoming Wiffle Ball tournaments, visit redbudvenue.com.