Fan Favorites Tennessee's Dead To Headline Riverfront Nights This Saturday

Riverfront Nights is providing a special evening featuring Tennessee’s Dead.

A favorite from last year’s Riverfront Nights’ series, Tennessee’s Dead will bring out a huge following to enjoy one of the last few performances of the season.

The opener for this week’s performance is Oweda, a band that focuses on many genres of rock and roll, southern blues and indie melodies. The band has a large local following and the organizers of Riverfront Nights are pleased to have them on stage Saturday evening.

Multiple food and drink vendors will be on site and the Riverfront Nights organizers are providing dog watering stations along with splash pools for the youngest guests. In addition, Tennessee American Water will be keeping guests comfortable with their misting station that will be positioned for kids of all ages to enjoy.

Riverfront Nights organizers remind guests that the show is a rain or shine event; however, in case of lightning in the area, the show may be delayed or could be cancelled if there’s an imminent threat of bad weather. Riverfront Nights will keep guests apprised of any weather delays or cancellations on their social media channels that are updated throughout the night.