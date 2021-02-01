The Least Expected Day, by Calvin Beam

“They say a cyclist’s life is very repetitive, but everything happens on the least expected day.” — Eusebio, Movistar cycling team coach

On Christmas morning, we stood at the bottom of the stairs. Susan put a silk scarf over my eyes and took me by the hand.

“No peeking,” she said.

The cold floor gave way to the antique Persian rug, which meant we were headed toward the spare room, a home office lightly used now that most of my business had dried up.

She opened the door and removed the blindfold. “Open,” she said.

In the middle of the floor, away from the desk, filing cabinet and six cardboard boxes marked “Save,” was a gleaming gray Peloton exercise bike.

I froze, mouth agape. “Merry Christmas,” she said, and she slipped her arm around me.

“Aren’t these expensive?” She pressed her finger to my lips. “It’s Christmas. And it’s an investment in both our futures.”

I straddled the bike and gave a few experimental pedals in bare feet. Memories of my childhood Schwinn and my college Lightspeed flooded over me.

“It’s wonderful,” I said.

Her smile was as close to joy as I had seen in months. My shrinking client list and her spending extravagances had strained our bond. Her concern over my health felt like a rebirth of affection.

Monday at 5 a.m., I put on my other gifts, cycling shoes, team jersey and shorts, and powered on the machine. The touch screen offered “Get rolling with Javier.”

Javier’s dentist-whitened smile appeared. He had a veteran cyclist’s sinewy yet powerful build.

“Good morning, Frank,” Javier said.

“Huh?” I said. “I didn’t know this was a two-way thing.”

“You have the special package,” he said. “Let’s get started.”

For a few weeks we eased into training. The physical routine brought me contentment. Javier was a mesmerizing trainer and he coaxed more out of me than I thought possible at my age. He drew me out in conversation, too.

I confided about the slipping business, our financial pressures, my fear that my marriage was eroding.

After one session he said, “Action is always the key, Frank. Like a bicycle, an object in motion tends to stay in motion. You must grab your chances. I believe in you.”

One day, I toweled off as I walked toward the kitchen and I noticed a new vase holding fresh-cut flowers on the dining room table. It looked like something you’d find in MOMA. I intended to ask about it, but Susan was humming happily as she put away the dishes, so I stayed silent.

Marriage is a lot like bicycling. There are bursts of energy where you fly along effortlessly, and there are difficult climbs, but mostly it’s straight and even. You work the pedals and move forward.

Bills rolled in and the bank balance continued to shrink. No subscription bill came for the Peloton though. Maybe Susan had gotten a sweetheart deal.

I relieved my stress with more challenging rides. In the midst of one particularly long session, Javier said, “I can see your problems are getting worse.”

“Is it that obvious?”

“You get on the bike like Tin Man searching for an oil can and then you pedal until you are exhausted. Yes, it’s obvious. If you’ll permit, I have a plan to help.”

I cocked my head like a confused golden retriever.

“There is a stock. The company has just received a contract that will cause its value to skyrocket in two days, when the news is released. A man who bought such a stock would profit handsomely.”