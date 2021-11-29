"Tri-State Reflections: Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia" Is A Treat For Local History Enthusiasts

Jerry H. Summers, a prominent Chattanooga lawyer and self-taught historian, has published a new book: Tri-State Reflections: Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia.

Released just in time for holiday gifting, the book is a small (but mighty) historical compilation of people, places, and events in these three neighboring states. Local history enthusiasts will delight in this diverse collection of anecdotes, southern lore, and little known or forgotten stories of the region. With an eye for overlooked details and a fondness for entertaining tangents, the breadth of topics covered will have readers eagerly turning pages.

Notable chapters include “Middle Tennessee Mule Day,” “Lost Towns in Alabama,” “Walker County’s Fantastic Pit,” and more. Best of all, proceeds from the book’s sales will benefit Orange Grove Center’s person-centered programs for adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

Summers has long been a friend and supporter of Orange Grove Center, and they are grateful to be the beneficiary of stories collected throughout his impressive career. A board member since 1985, he also traditionally emcee’s the organization’s Champions Event each spring.

Summers is a lifelong resident of Chattanooga and Hamilton County. After entering private practice in 1969, he founded what is now Summers, Rufolo & Rogers, where he continues to act as a supervising member. A renowned trial lawyer, Summers has been included in every yearly volume of "Best Lawyers in America" in both personal injury and criminal law, putting him in very select company.

In addition to his active involvement at Orange Grove Center, his philanthropic efforts have benefitted Central High School, UT College of Law, and Special Olympics.

Tri-State Reflections is one in a series of Summers’ well-researched and informative books on various homegrown historical topics. His other non-fiction works include the autobiographical, The Turtle and the Lawyer (2014); courtroom page-turner, Rush to Justice? Tennessee’s Forgotten Trial of the Century – Schoolfield 1958 (2015); its sequel, Schoolfield: Out of the Ashes – 1958-1982 (2017); saga of a local hero, Stanley J. Farmer: We Called Him Coach (2017); riveting basketball chronicle, One Shot Short: The 1957-1958 Chattanooga Central Basketball Season (2019); and stories from the Volunteer State collection, Tennessee Trivia No. 1 (2020).

Copies of these titles can be purchased directly from Orange Grove Center (615 Derby Street, Chattanooga, TN 37404) 423-664-4805 or online at orangegrovecenter.org