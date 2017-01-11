Waxing Poetic In The Scenic City

Spoken word artists make the city a more vibrant place

Chattanooga is a stage and on that stage are individuals bravely standing up and speaking. They speak in soft somber tones or in fiery blasts of rants and raves accompanied with loud melodic beats or in vacuums of dead silence.

These poets pour themselves out for better or worse, at times begrudgingly married to their craft yet passionate about the community they call home.

The heartbeat of poetry in Chattanooga is resilient and strong in the streets and upon the ridgeline. These spoken word artists are alive and well within the city. Some are in plain view or just on the periphery.

One such artist is Erika Blackmon, founder of Velvet Poetry. Erika grew up in Red Bank and praises her mother as the inspiration to start down the path of writing poetry. Ultimately planting the seeds that would later grow into an expansive family tree of poets and spoken word artists. Erika exemplifies the same motherly support to many young artists on the rise.

“This is our church and when we say “church” we mean that it is “the truth” it is real, the message. Not necessarily a physical place, more of a mental place of great understanding.” Erika said.

At the Hunter Museum the Curator of Education, Adera Causey, has created a space for spoken word artists to channel their muse through many works of art in the galleries.

“We wanted to facilitate a way to have community discussions using art as the vessel to channel issues and topics that may be uncomfortable to approach in public. Naturally artists make the best facilitators.” Adera said.

Art+Issues is a five-year program that brings together art, artists, and a public audience into an open discussion of real and current issues facing society. The issues do change as well as the performers and the artwork at the center of the discussion each month.

But the end-state is same: an experience that can be transformative and enlightening with a group of people that will change the way you think.

But the Hunter is just one place the poets of Chattanooga can be found. In the city there are small venues and microcosms sprinkled here and there from Barking Legs Theater and The Camp House to the Public Library.

These artists are connecting through workshops and events, and they are growing.

Jody Harris, an “honorary transplant” from Atlanta, is one of the more distinguished performers in Chattanooga. He attributes his Grandmother’s activity during the Harlem Renaissance as the motivator for his journey as a poet.

“From Georgia, Alabama, and New York I’ve been on the spoken word scene for a long time. Chattanooga has something special here, it’s more open and supportive, like a family. It’s mainly why I moved out here.” Jody said.

The spoken word performance scene here carries a sense of belonging and uplifting spirit, a safe haven for the eccentric, energetic and enlightened. Poets, rappers, dancers, actors and activists are coming together in Chattanooga in empowering and illuminating ways.