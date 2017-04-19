A Lucid Tales Vision comes to The Edney

Lucid Tales Productions will host “Lucid Visions, An Art Show” this Friday at The Edney, starting at 7 p.m. Lucid Visions is an art show that will feature local artists, and will also stream the newly released album, Rainy Season by Chance McDaniel.

Lucid Visions have confirmed five local artists who will have their work on display, Tori Fyfe, Jessica Cook, Jet Smith, Cheryl Craver, and Robert Schoolfield.

Lucid Tales Productions was inspired to put on this event to fulfill their mission of showcasing the local artists and talents in Chattanooga. They have come to know a great deal about the talented artists in Chattanooga, and they strive to give them a platform to display their art, and a stage to tell their stories.

At “Lucid Visions, An Art Show” you can expect a few different mediums of art on display including, painting, photography, and digital art. This show is all about supporting your local artists, as well as experiencing the unique art within Chattanooga that may cause you to take a look at things from a different perspective.

Lucid Visions is an art show that will not only be fun and enjoyable, but also a show that you might leave thinking about things in a new light, and in my opinion, that’s what good art always does.

Lucid Tales Productions Presents “Lucid Visions”

Friday, 7 p.m.

The Edney Innovation Center

1100 Market St.

(423) 458-2537

lucidtalespro.com