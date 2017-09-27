The Rooftop Hop: A view (and a party) from above

Have you ever wanted to drink a variety of cocktails, enjoy local food, and absorb a beautiful city skyline from five different rooftops in a single night? For its 6th consecutive year, the Chattanooga Rooftop Hop lets you do just that.

Unlike previous hops, this year’s event is exclusive and only available to the first 300 patrons who purchase their tickets online. However, these lucky individuals will have access to five all-inclusive rooftop parties beginning at The Edney and ending at RootsRated.

A variety of entertaining acts will likely make you want to explore all five optional rooftops though, exhibiting talented performers like Ryan Oyer, Gino Fanelli, Magic Birds, DJ Flux 308, and Rick Rushing. Each party will also be providing catering from different local restaurants, giving you yet another reason to continue hopping around.

If that isn’t enough, the entire event is sponsored and hosted by green|spaces of Chattanooga—a local non-profit whose impact has had tremendous influence on the sustainable architecture and culture the city is now well known for. So, participating in a night of drinks, music, food, and views is definitely helping to save the local environment, or so I’ve convinced myself.

Tickets are available directly through the website, so order them quickly before they inevitably sell out. You won’t want to miss these beautiful views and brews only available once a year. Get all the details at therooftophop.com