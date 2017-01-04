Celebrating our Japanese Sister City, Tono, this Monday

Chattanooga has been friends with Japan for over 26 years. More specifically friends with a Japanese town known for its historical and cultural significance as well as home to a race mischievous water creatures.

Chattanooga Sister Cities is hosting the Japan Friendship Citizen Mixer at the Edney Innovation Center this Monday night. Folks from our sister city of Tono will visit alongside their Deputy Mayor Mr. Masayuki Tobinai.

Tono boasts a population of approximately 27,000 and is endearingly nicknamed by the Japanese as “The City of Folklore”.

What makes Tono special is that it has preserved much of the traditional Japanese culture and storytelling traditions making it a repository for Japan’s folklore and legends. Legends like the mythological turtle imps called Kappa.

The Kappa are trickster water sprites that love cucumbers and are OCD about manners.

Strat Parrot, Vice President of the Chatono Friendship Committee, serves as key organizer for the event.

“Our goal is to facilitate the exchange of interests ranging from sports like marathon running to private business endeavors and start-up projects.” Strat said.

The mixer is open to Chattanooga citizens and will have a cash bar with heavy hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are $25, purchase them at Eventbrite.com.

Chatono Friendship Citizen Mixer

Monday, 7 p.m.

The Edney Innovation Center

1100 Market St. Floor 5

(423) 987-2141

www.chattanoogasistercities.org