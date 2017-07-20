Going diving in to the Deep Brew Sea at the Tennessee Aquarium

Have you ever had to make the hard decision between eating food, drinking alcohol, and hanging out with some fish at the aquarium? Well, look no further. There is finally an event where you can have all three of those things at the same time, and it’s happening right here in Chattanooga.

This Saturday night, our beloved Tennessee Aquarium is hosting Deep Brew Sea, an awesome event with an endless amount of food, beer, music, and fish. Deep Brew Sea gives Chattanoogans the opportunity to check out what happens in the aquarium after dark.

If you’ve never been to the aquarium, you’re pretty much missing out on the crown jewel of Chattanooga. In fact, the aquarium played a huge part in Chattanooga’s revitalization and helped make it in to the city that it is today. Also, the jellyfish exhibit, my personal favorite, is more magical than Disney World.

Going to Deep Brew Sea not only guarantees that you’ll have a great time, but it also benefits the Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute. Do a good deed this weekend for someone else and for yourself by diving into the Deep Brew Sea and swimming with the fishes.

Deep Brew Sea

Friday, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Aquarium

1 Broad St.

tnaqua.org