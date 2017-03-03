“Hamilton County Tree Day” Free Tree Giveaway

The Downtown Kiwanis Club of Chattanooga, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division, & The Hamilton County Master Gardeners, have partnered with Hamilton County Soil Conservation District to distribute free trees to the public.

This special “Tree Day” event will be observed on Friday, March 10, 2017 inside Northgate Mall and Hamilton Place Mall. Tree seedlings will be available with varieties of Silky Dogwood, Flowering Dogwood, Redbud, and several other varieties. Wildflower seeds will also be given away at the event this year to encourage pollination and beautification.

The trees and seeds will be distributed beginning at 4:00 p.m. Any adult, or child accompanied by an adult, may receive free tree seedlings as long as supplies last. Additional information may be obtained by contacting the Hamilton County Soil Conservation District office at 423-894-1687 Ext 3.

“All programs and services of Hamilton County Soil Conservation District prohibits discrimination in its programs on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, disability, political beliefs and marital or familial status. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means for communication of program information should contact the office at 894-1687 Ext 3 or the USDA, office of communications at 202-720-5881”.