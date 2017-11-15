Ice Ice Baby At The Chattanooga Choo Choo

Starting this Friday at 6 p.m., Chattanooga Presents will partner with Volkswagen to open Ice on the Landing at the Choo Choo Gardens once again, featuring holiday music by organist Buddy Shirk on opening night.

The 140’ by 40’ skating rink will get you in the holiday spirit as your surrounded by gas lanterns, fountains, and holiday splendor. Ice on the Landing will be open daily for nine weeks, closing on January 21st.

You can expect weekly events throughout the season ranging from Family Night, Student Night, Charity Night, 80s Night, Pajama Night, Tacky Christmas Sweater Night and even gingerbread decorating opportunities.

Ticket pricing will remain at $10 for an adult ticket, and $8 for ages 12 and under. This includes skate rentals and a two-hour skate session.

Individual season passes will be available for $100 and family season passes for $200, as well as gift cards for the rink. Ice on the Landing will also offer a basic skills skating course every Saturday and Monday morning prior to opening hours.

If you work up an appetite while skating you can grab a rink-side snack with cold beverage or hot chocolate, Nutella crepes, ham and cheese crepes all from Adelle’s Creperie.

Ice on the Landing

Friday, 6 p.m.

Chattanooga Choo Choo

1400 Market St.

(423) 265-0771

iceonthelanding.com