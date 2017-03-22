Mercy Junction aims to keep everyone safe with new program

This is what we love seeing in Chattanooga. With the current state of our country there are many people being targeted, and feeling unsafe because of their beliefs. The Mercy Junction Justice and Peace Center has decided to organize a group of volunteers who are willing to drive around, or accompany anyone feeling unsafe.

If you are worried or uncomfortable driving yourself to work, school, or pretty much anywhere in the Chattanooga, Dalton, and Cleveland areas, do not hesitate to call Mercy Junction Justice and Peace Center for a ride, or companion by your side.

This initiative is meant to insure the safety of anyone who feels targeted due to his or her immigration status, religion, or gender identity. With recent unjust laws being enforced, and hateful people feeling bold at this time, Mercy Junction is trying to do their part. The Mercy Junction Justice and Peace Center are “[committed] to sanctuary, resistance of unjust laws, and to supporting ALL our sisters and brothers.”

When times are tough, whether it be socially or economically, it’s up to us as a community to do what’s right and stick together.

If you are feeling unsafe, need a ride, or a friend by your side, or if you’d like to help drive/accompany folks, call or text (423) 521-0642 or email justice@mercyjunctioncenter.org