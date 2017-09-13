Predator vs. Carcass (plus some alcohol)

There’s nothing more satisfying to the human carnivore than watching an even bigger and badder carnivore take down a seemingly helpless prey. In a way, it brings that person down to a more primitive state, like the moment right before that first bite of a hamburger when your mouth begins to water and your pupils dilate uncontrollably.

And what better way to experience this feeling of animalistic hierarchy than from behind a very strong wall holding a very strong drink?

On Friday night, the Chattanooga Zoo will be providing an opportunity to observe live jaguar, cougar and komodo dragon carcass feedings up close. The best part? Carcass feedings are completely beneficial for the natural predators (unfortunately, not for the prey).

Carcass feedings help to emulate a more naturalistic setting in artificial habitats. It’s also been proven to stimulate natural sharing behaviors, provide nutritional benefits, and increase an animal’s mental and physical activity. Plus, it’s a rare opportunity to see these animals display their realistic natural hunting abilities in a setting that’s not a slow-motion nature documentary.

If the idea of watching some of nature’s most ferocious predators devour carcasses sounds intriguing, you don’t want to miss out on the Chattanooga Zoo’s first educational public carcass feeding. The opportunity to finally indulge in your inner primal mentality is here.

Beast Feast

Friday, 6 p.m.

Chattanooga Zoo

301 N. Holtzclaw Ave.

(423) 697-1322

chattzoo.org