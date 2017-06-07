Smelling the roses with the Master Gardeners

The transition of the seasons is upon us, which means that all of the rain from April and May has refreshed and made more vibrant the landscape of Chattanooga. Though many Chattanoogans appreciate the landscape in passing, a group of excited green-thumbs has embraced the true meaning of stopping to smell the roses.

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County is a non-profit, educational, volunteer organization that strives to share the excitement of horticulture and landscaping with the community through volunteer community service.

Some of their projects include the Bonny Oaks Arboretum, Chattanooga Aquarium Butterfly and Hummingbird Garden, and the Chattanooga Zoo.

MGHC is also hosting their 30th Annual Spring Garden Tour this Saturday and Sunday. This Garden Tour allows attendees to appreciate seven different public and private gardens that, according to Spring Garden Tour Chair Patsey Boles, reflect the inspiration, art, love and hard work that have gone into creating these unique and personal landscapes.

“These gardens demonstrate how sculpture and artifacts, water features and stonework can be combined with a variety of plantings to a create beautiful and relaxing oasis in the middle of a busy neighborhood,” she says.

So take the time to stop and smell the roses this Saturday and Sunday with some master gardeners.

30th Annual Spring Garden Tour

Saturday, 10 a.m., Sunday, 1 p.m.

Blue Cross Blue Shield

1 Cameron Hill Cir.

mghc.org