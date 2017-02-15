Swayyvo Morton is part of Jazz’s next generation

The history of jazz is rich in diversity and talent, and some of that talent lives right here in Chattanooga. Swayyvo Morton, a rapper, performer, producer and musician, who has been playing the saxophone and piano and writing and performing his own music since he was 12 years old, is active in the city’s jazz scene.

On Friday at 7:30 p.m. you’re invited to attend Jazz: The Next Generation Project featuring Swayyvo Morton at Jazzanooga.

Morton had been working to perform his own music at various locations for about seven years until he became involved with KillinThaStreets (KTS) brand, where he currently produces, writes and performs music.

Morton has collaborated with a variety of different artists in and around Chattanooga, including the up-and-coming rapper, YGTUT. In addition to his involvement at KTS, Morton also manages his own brand, NoCheckNoRespect (NCNR), where he coined his own producer name, Swayyvohimself, and helps to write and produce music with other artists.

Jazz: The Next Generation Project was established with one goal in mind: to help preserve the roots of both jazz and blues by providing young artists with a venue at which they can showcase their talents.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and seating is limited for Morton’s performance, so be sure to purchase your tickets online and support Morton and other artists like him by attending Jazz: The Next Generation Project.

Jazz: The Next Generation Project Feat. Swayyvo Morton

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Jazzanooga Arts Space

431 E. MLK Blvd.

jazzanooga.org