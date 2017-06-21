Tri, tri, and tri again, Chattanooga Waterfront style

Maybe it’s the influence of the 2000 Olympics in which triathlon was added as a sport, maybe it’s millennials looking for a new way to stay in shape, or maybe it’s fitness freaks looking for another fitness challenge. Whatever it is, expert, intermediate and novice athletes should be elated.

According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, triathlon participating has increased 59 percent since 2008 and continues to grow ever large. The increase in triathlon interest has driven athletes all over the world to challenge themselves in the water, on the seat, and on their feet.

When people consider triathlons in Chattanooga, they automatically think of the Ironman. However, Chattanooga hosts many other races, including the Chattanooga Waterfront Triathlon this Sunday. This triathlon actually dates back to 30 years ago when it was first known as the Riverbend Triathlon.

Now, the triathlon continues to thrive and includes a swim down the Tennessee River, an intense bike ride, and a beautiful run along the Tennessee Riverwalk. Brought to Chattanooga by Team Magic and the Chattanooga Track Club, this triathlon is sure to be one of the top tris in the southeast.

Expert triathlete or not, the Chattanooga Waterfront Triathlon is not to be missed.