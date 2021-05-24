Chattanooga Gas Prices Fall Back Some After Panic Buying Recedes

Chattanooga gas prices have fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.75/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Gas prices in Chattanooga are 14.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.09/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga is priced at $2.44/g today while the most expensive is $2.96/g, a difference of 52.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.09/g while the highest is $3.39/g, a difference of $1.30/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.02/g today. The national average is up 14.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.07/g higher than a year ago.

"In the lead up to Memorial Day, we haven't seen gas prices come down much, though with oil's recent move lower, we should start to see more drops at the pump materialize in the days ahead," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"With the Colonial Pipeline situation continuing to improve in Southeastern states, fueling up for the holiday weekend shouldn't be too challenging, save for a few pockets in GA, NC and SC, where outages remain a bit higher than neighboring states. For those hitting the road, we should see prices inch lower in the coming week through at least Memorial Day, so motorists need not rush to fill their tanks as the drop in oil prices should manifest into lower gas prices as we begin the summer driving season."

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

May 24, 2020: $1.66/g (U.S. Average: $1.95/g)

May 24, 2019: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

May 24, 2018: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.97/g)

May 24, 2017: $2.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

May 24, 2016: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

May 24, 2015: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

May 24, 2014: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

May 24, 2013: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

May 24, 2012: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

May 24, 2011: $3.64/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices: