Chattanooga Gas Prices Inch Up Just over Four Cents In The Past Week

Chattanooga gas prices have risen 4.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.72/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 170 stations. Gas prices in Chattanooga are 11.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 51.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga is priced at $1.53/g today while the most expensive is $1.94/g, a difference of 41.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $1.54/g while the highest is $2.59/g, a difference of $1.05/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.12/g today. The national average is down 4.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 49.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

"For the first time in seven weeks, GasBuddy data showed average gas prices rose last week, unsurprising given the previous 18% jump in the price of crude oil on promising vaccine news," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"This year has been anything but normal and such news of promising vaccine results will likely rekindle gas prices for a short while. We're likely to see prices inch up slightly again this week as gas stations continue to try to pass along the rise from last week to retail, but ahead of Thanksgiving, prices should be mostly stable. For now, motorists shouldn't expect too many fireworks at the pump, but the upcoming release of GasBuddy's Holiday Travel survey highlights some big changes motorists are making for the last six weeks of the year."

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

November 16, 2019: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

November 16, 2018: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)

November 16, 2017: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

November 16, 2016: $1.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

November 16, 2015: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

November 16, 2014: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)

November 16, 2013: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)

November 16, 2012: $3.13/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

November 16, 2011: $3.20/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

November 16, 2010: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $1.83/g, up 0.9 cents per gallon from last week's $1.82/g.

Tennessee- $1.84/g, up 1.9 cents per gallon from last week's $1.82/g.

Huntsville- $1.82/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week's $1.83/g.

