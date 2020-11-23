Chattanooga Gas Prices Fall In Advance Of Thanksgiving Travel Week

Chattanooga gas prices have fallen 2.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.72/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 170 stations. Gas prices in Chattanooga are 8.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 50.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga is priced at $1.53/g today while the most expensive is $2.29/g, a difference of 76.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $1.53/g while the highest is $2.59/g, a difference of $1.06/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.10/g today. The national average is down 5.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 49.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

"With Thanksgiving nearly upon us and fewer Americans hitting the road, gas prices have seen some downward movement over the last week, even as oil prices hold near recent highs," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"We may end up seeing the lowest Thanksgiving prices in five years if prices continue to trend lower this week, a sign of how the coronavirus has sapped demand for the majority of the year. Between now and the end of the year, we aren't likely to see many fireworks at the pump as demand continues to remain well below prior years, but as a vaccine is set to be released in the months ahead, prices will likely aim for higher ground, so motorists take heed that today's prices may not hold for much longer."

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

November 23, 2019: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

November 23, 2018: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

November 23, 2017: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)

November 23, 2016: $1.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

November 23, 2015: $1.83/g (U.S. Average: $2.06/g)

November 23, 2014: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)

November 23, 2013: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $3.25/g)

November 23, 2012: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

November 23, 2011: $3.14/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)

November 23, 2010: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $1.80/g, down 2.2 cents per gallon from last week's $1.82/g.

Tennessee- $1.81/g, down 2.0 cents per gallon from last week's $1.83/g.

Huntsville- $1.82/g, unchanged from last week's $1.83/g.

