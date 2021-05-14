TDOT To Repair Damaged Concrete Slabs On I-75 North This Weekend

As part of the I-75/I-24 design-build interchange modification project in Hamilton County, TDOT contract crews must repair damaged concrete slabs at several sites on I‑75 within the project limits. These repairs will take place over several weekends until the contractor completes them.

The section to be repaired this weekend is on I-75 North between mile marker 2 and mile marker 3. The repairs will begin at 9:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, May 14, 2021, and end by or before 6:00 a.m. EDT on Monday, May 17, 2021. The two right lanes will be closed during the work. The two left lanes will remain open.

Additionally, the loop ramp from southbound U.S. 41/Ringgold Road to I-75 North will be closed during this work. Traffic can use the on-ramp from northbound U.S. 41/Ringgold Road to access I‑75 North while the loop ramp is closed.

During this work, the contractor will remove damaged concrete slabs and re-pour them with new concrete, which will require several hours to develop enough strength to carry traffic. As soon as the concrete cures enough to pass strength tests, the contractor will reopen all lanes to traffic.

This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible.

C.W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc. is the contractor for the $132.6 million I‑75/I‑24 interchange modification design-build project slated for completion in late summer 2021. To get more information on the I-75/I-24 interchange modification project or to sign up for project updates, visit the project website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/i-75-interchange-at-i-24.html.

