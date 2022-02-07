Anafiel House Helps Empower Domestic Abuse Survivors

Domestic abuse is sadly all too common, and very difficult for survivors to deal with. Which is where Anafiel House can help.

Anafiel House was built to empower survivors of domestic abuse to take back their lives and not return to violent situations out of necessity. They provide referral services along with thorough case management to help survivors navigate the systems that enables them to transition into communities of their choice, allowing them to become independent, strong people leading successful and healthy lives.

They understand that wherever there is an intimate relationship, there is the potential for abuse. They are here to serve everyone, both traditional clients as well as those who are LGBTQA+ and/or practice alternative lifestyles and/or non-traditional relationship dynamics.

The programs offered include:

Living Assistance: Helps survivors locate and obtain clean affordable housing and assists with utilities, gas, water, and housekeeping necessities.

Transportation: Helps survivors obtain reliable transportation, acquire driver’s license, vehicle registration, tags, and insurance

Education/Employment: Helps survivors access the tools necessary for employment such as job skills training, vocational training, and GED certificates. Budgeting and financial planning is also available.

Medical/Mental Health: Helps survivors obtain treatment to recover from the physical, psychological, and emotional trauma received throughout their abuse. Through assistance with medical expenses, reconstructive surgery, mental health care and counseling we hope to lessen the scars abuse leaves.

And while the need is great, so are those that help support the mission of Anafiel House.

If you would like to help, they are always looking for motivated volunteers to share their knowledge, skills, labor, and resources. Donations, both monetary and in-kind (furniture, housewares, cars), are appreciated as well.

And if you or your company or organization would like to sponsor Anafiel House by way of monthly or yearly contributions, this is a very generous way to continuously support the work they do.

If you would like help or learn more about their services, you can visit their office at 192 Lafayette Street in Ringgold, call (706) 965-5885, or visit www.anafielhouse.org. They are also on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.