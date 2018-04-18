Bringing The Blue Skies To You

Finding the perfect little gift—or big gift—for that special someone

Chattanooga is full of interesting people, restaurants, and at the top of the list is our incredible selection of locally-owned shops.

Whether you’re searching for boutique clothing or an out-of-the-box gift for a friend, the North Shore is brimming with options. But one shop that’s been making a name for itself on Frazier Avenue for the last fifteen years is the kaleidoscope shop known as Blue Skies.

Describing it as a kaleidoscope isn’t just a nice little metaphor, but a description of the colorful, imaginative wares that are to be expected upon entering their storefront.

“Our store has been described as a three-dimensional collage,” says owner Tina Harrison. “It’s a store of juxtaposed goods and sundries housed in a space that was once a neighborhood hardware store.”

Juxtaposed goods they have. Anything you could want from handmade jewelry, items for your home, baby shower and wedding gifts, birthday cards, you name it, they’ve probably got it, it’s unique, and it’s more than likely in your price range, whatever that may be.

“We strive to represent a variety of price points,” says Tina. “The average college student has a different budget than the downtown executive so we try to accommodate that difference.”

That price variation allows for everyone to find something for someone. Giving a great gift is hard, and if you’re like me, you don’t want to let anyone down by letting them open something lackluster. With items like Israeli artist Ayala Bar’s rich mosaic jewelry and Angie Olami’s Roman glass work, the odds of a Blue Skies gift being a letdown are zero.

“The single most important reason for our success is that our customers know they can find the perfect little gift, or thing for themselves, at Blue Skies,” Tina says, continuing on with the heartwarming fact that giving a successful gift feels good for everyone involved.

“When you give a gift, you are connecting with a friend or a family member and if the gift is right, it creates a tangible, emotional bond between the giver and the recipient.”

From their homegrown relationship with their customers to their ever-changing storefront windows, Blue Skies has the familiarity of being a well-known shop in town, but also keeps customers on their toes as they consistently carry new merchandise, and are always working to keep the shop itself looking fresh.

With Tina’s background in retail originating in museum retail, Blue Skies storefront is her canvas and she loves nothing more than arranging their cool new goods in a beautiful, eye-catching way that will have people stopping in, perusing the goods, and leaving with something they love. And with North Chattanooga being a pedestrian neighborhood, Blue Skies window displays are the perfect marketing to entice you.

And once you’re inside, you may just find yourself humming, “Come with me, and you’ll be in a world of pure imagination” as you explore every eclectic, imagination-filled shelf, table and display like a kid in Wonka’s factory.

Like one of Wonka’s crazy creations, some artists can make art out of anything, a prime example being local artist Peggy Petrey’s jewelry made from recycled license plates. They’re beautifully made in a modern fashion and so incredibly unique, you’ll be fending off compliments. Just make sure to tell them you got it at Blue Skies!

At Blue Skies, you’ll find an outstanding assortment of gifts, products and goodies as well as top-tier customer service. They even offer complimentary signature gift wrapping. Step off of Frazier Avenue and into a world of imagination where a smiling face is always willing to help you find the perfect piece to bring joy to your life or a friend’s.

Blue Skies

30 Frazier Ave

(423) 266-8010

Monday-Saturday: 10am-6pm

Sunday: Noon-5pm

shopblueskies.net